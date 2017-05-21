Billboard Music Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

May we have your attention, please?

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards are finally here and some of your favorite artists may we walking home with a big trophy this weekend in Las Vegas.

As Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens host the live telecast from the T-Mobile Arena, artists from a wide variety of genres are looking forward to several performances from singers including John Legend, Miley Cyrus, Cher and more.

Most importantly, the artists who have topped the charts in the past 12 months will be recognized for their hits, lyrics, beats and accomplishments.

Will frontrunners Drake and The Chainsmokers take home the most trophies? Take a look at our complete winners list updating throughout the night below.