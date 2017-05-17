The Bluths are at it again. E! News can confirm Arrested Development will return for a fifth season Netflix. Yes, it's finally official.

Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Portia De Rossi, David Cross and Alia Shawkat will all return for a fifth season premiering on Netflix in 2018. Mitchell Hurwitz is back as executive producer

No episode count, nor season structure, has been announced. Producers 20th Century Fox Television and Imagine Television are back on board too.