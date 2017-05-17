"I can't stand you!"

Cory and Murray have a heated argument on this Sunday's What Happens at The Abbey. After seeing Murray flirting with another man at a party, Cory is pissed. So when they see each other at work, it's not a pleasant encounter.

"Just get away from me," Cory tells Murray in the clip above.

"You're disgusting," Murray replies and walks away.

Cory then tells Murray, "You're f--king disgusting, chicken leg bitch!"

So while Cory saw Murray flirting with someone else, has Murray ever taken it to the next level and cheated on Cory?