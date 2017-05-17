How to Do Everyday Makeup in Less Than 10 Minutes!

Calling all beauty lovers!

Let's face it, most people don't want to spend 30 minutes to an hour on their makeup every morning. At the same time, most of us don't just wake up flawless (sorry, Queen Bey). There's always a scar from a past pimple or dark circles from the previous night's fun that needs to be attended to.

Great news: this summer, it's all about your natural radiance, so you don't need a lot of products or time to look and feel good. Barely-there makeup is on trend.