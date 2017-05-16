Kára McCullough is ready to move forward from the controversy surrounding her Miss USA 2017 win.

E! News spoke to the Washington, D.C.-based scientist after she backtracked on comments made during the pageant's Q&A portion on health care and women's rights, and why she's "thankful" for the opportunity to clear the air.

"That's what life is about," McCullough said when asked how she's coping with public backlash. "You have to roll with the punches. When challenges are thrown your way, you have to understand how to maneuver around them."

"I think having that mindset comes with loving science so much," she shared.