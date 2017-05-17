Keep one shoulder out all summer long.

Though Zoe's subtly-striped Baja East tunic and pajama pant look is on sale (was: $990, now: $594), it'll still cost you close to $600. But keep the ensemble in mind (you know, as inspiration) while you're browsing the similar selects we've picked for you below!

The good news is you won't have to swap out any other outfit staples—your go-to denim stills works—so there aren't really any new style lessons to learn when it comes to making outfits around the top. Keep these same tips in mind: jeans and backless mules for casual days, trousers and heels for the office and maybe a mini skirt with sneakers for every day in between.

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕