Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
Off-the-shoulder tops are so 2016.
According to celebs like Zoe Saldana, Jourdan Dunn(check out what she wore to the MTV Movie & TV Awards) and most of your favorite designers, the one-shoulder top is having a moment, so stock your closets accordingly.
The good news is you won't have to swap out any other outfit staples—your go-to denim stills works—so there aren't really any new style lessons to learn when it comes to making outfits around the top. Keep these same tips in mind: jeans and backless mules for casual days, trousers and heels for the office and maybe a mini skirt with sneakers for every day in between.
Ready to start shopping?
Though Zoe's subtly-striped Baja East tunic and pajama pant look is on sale (was: $990, now: $594), it'll still cost you close to $600. But keep the ensemble in mind (you know, as inspiration) while you're browsing the similar selects we've picked for you below!
Off-the-Shoulder Top, $36
Get Down Top, $88
Off the Shoulder Top, $225
Clover Top, $145
Step Aside Top, $160
One-Shoulder Top, $35
Aston Top, $119
Keep one shoulder out all summer long.
(And sport that SPF.)