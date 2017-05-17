Is This the New Off-the-Shoulder Top? Zoe Saldana Thinks So

ESC: Zoe Saldana

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Off-the-shoulder tops are so 2016.

According to celebs like Zoe SaldanaJourdan Dunn(check out what she wore to the MTV Movie & TV Awards) and most of your favorite designers, the one-shoulder top is having a moment, so stock your closets accordingly.

The good news is you won't have to swap out any other outfit staples—your go-to denim stills works—so there aren't really any new style lessons to learn when it comes to making outfits around the top. Keep these same tips in mind: jeans and backless mules for casual days, trousers and heels for the office and maybe a mini skirt with sneakers for every day in between.

Ready to start shopping?

Though Zoe's subtly-striped Baja East tunic and pajama pant look is on sale (was: $990, now: $594), it'll still cost you close to $600. But keep the ensemble in mind (you know, as inspiration) while you're browsing the similar selects we've picked for you below!

Shop the Look

ESC: One-Shoulder Tops

Madewell

One-Shoulder Ruffle Top in Stripe, $60

ESC: One-Shoulder Tops

Zara

Off-the-Shoulder Top, $36

ESC: One-Shoulder Tops

Free People

Get Down Top, $88

ESC: One-Shoulder Tops

Marques' Almeida

One-Shoulder Frayed Stretch-Denim Top, $176

ESC: One-Shoulder Tops

MSGM

One-Shoulder Stretch Cotton-Blend Poplin Top, $142

ESC: One-Shoulder Tops

W118 by Walter Baker

Gina One-Shoulder Cotton-Poplin Top, $74

ESC: One-Shoulder Tops

Kendall + Kylie

Off the Shoulder Top, $225

ESC: One-Shoulder Tops

Rachel Zoe

Mia One-Shoulder Bell-Sleeve Top, $295

ESC: One-Shoulder Tops

Rick Owens

One-Shoulder Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Tank, $138

ESC: One-Shoulder Tops

Cushnie et Ochs

One-Shoulder Silk-Satin Top, $278

ESC: One-Shoulder Tops

Theory

Mintaka One-Shoulder Scuba-Jersey Top, $59

ESC: One-Shoulder Tops

Keepsake

Clover Top, $145

ESC: One-Shoulder Tops

Boohoo

Heidi Ditzy Floral One Shoulder Top, $28

ESC: One-Shoulder Tops

Stella McCartney

One-Shoulder Cotton Tunic, $635

ESC: One-Shoulder Tops

C/Meo Collective

Step Aside Top, $160

ESC: One-Shoulder Tops

BP.

One-Shoulder Ruffle Top, $35

ESC: One-Shoulder Tops

Topshop

Asymmetric Gingham Frill Top, $55

ESC: One-Shoulder Tops

Forever 21

One-Shoulder Ribbed Top, $45

ESC: One-Shoulder Tops

H&M

One-Shoulder Top, $35

ESC: One-Shoulder Tops

Self-Portrait

Pinstriped Poplin Asymmetrical Ruffle Shirt, $410

ESC: One-Shoulder Tops

Finders Keepers

Aston Top, $119

Keep one shoulder out all summer long.

(And sport that SPF.)

