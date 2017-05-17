Mike Marsland / Getty Images
Pippa Middleton walks down the aisle in t-minus three days, and the only thing we know for certain about her dress is who's designing it.
But after much research (a.k.a. surfing the World Wide Web for every outfit the Brit's ever worn) we can make educated guesses about specific aspects of the soon-to-be-unveiled ensemble. For example: The floor-length gown Pippa wore to sister Kate Middleton's royal wedding shows us she's not one to shy away from a slim fit and a little draping. Her form-fitting number was a timeless choice (that silhouette will never go out of style), which tells us she's a sucker for classic style. And various other outfits she's worn along the way also prove this, so we can expect to see something classic, timeless and form fitting.
When she's not arm-in-arm with tiny flower girls? She's often spotted wearing outfits of a more sporty nature—probably because her pre-wedding fitness plan is intense (to say the least).
So with all of that in mind, we hit retailers and runway shows for what we think Pippa might walk down the aisle in...and the results are amazing. Think: White dresses with classic, statuesque silhouettes—some backless, some beaded—made of timeless fabrics (lace, satin, etc.).
Excited to see what we found? Start scrolling.
Genevieve Gown, price upon request
Thomas Concordia\/Getty Images
Normandy, price upon request
Long Sleeve Wedding Dress with Low Back, Was: $599, Now: $549
Satin Tie Shoulder Dress, $650
Edward James\/WireImage
Promise, price upon request
Tulle Wedding Gown, $349
Nessa Gown, $2,200
One-Shoulder Crepe Gown, $930
Crepe Gown, $4,200
Drape Back Crepe Gown, $295
Pleated Pique Maxi Dress, $1,335
Colette Gown, price upon request
Draped Cowl-Neck Sleeveless Gown, $2,995
Bow Detail Satin Halter Dress, $3,345
