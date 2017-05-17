6 Other Grey's Anatomy Spin-Offs We Would've Loved to See

Grey's Anatomy is getting another spin-off.
When the long-running ABC soap returning for a 14th season this fall, the series will introduce viewers to a Seattle firehouse whose firefighters will soon become the stars of their very own dark and twisty Shondaland series, ordered straight-to-series by ABC for midseason. While we're here for the expansion of the Grey's Anatomy universe, we have to admit, we were a little taken aback that this spin-off wouldn't feature any of the many, many characters who've walked through the doors of Seattle Grace/Mercy West/Grey Sloan Memorial hospital since the show began in 2005.
We'll of course be watching the still-untitled planted spin-off because we worship at the altar of Shonda Rhimes and will follow her where ever she may go, but these are all the spin-offs we would've killed to see before ABC foists this firehouse upon us.
After Grey's Anatomy
No, not be a docu-series taking a look at what happens to a red-hot career when the actor decides to step out of the scrubs, but instead a light romp set in the afterlife starring all your favorite fallen Grey's characters where it's always summertime and the living is most definitely easy—you know, because they can't die twice. Centered around Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Denny Duquette and T.R. Knight's George Bailey, After Grey's Anatomy tells the story of two unlikely friends who've bonded over missing the ultimate bullet: Crazy-as-a-fox Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl). With recurring guest appearances from Lexie (Chyler Leigh), Mark (Eric Dane) and McDreamy himself, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).
Finding Izzie Stevens
In 2010, Dr. Izzie Stevens was fired from the surgical program at Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital and was never seen or heard from again. Until now. When an ill-advised visit to ex-husband Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) for some much-needed closure inadvertently alerts Denny Duquette's sister Danielle to the disgraced doc's whereabouts, a quest for justice—no, vengeance—re-ignites. As Danielle rallies the families of all the patients Izzie endangered over the years to join the hunt, an elaborate game of cross-country cat and mouse begins. Can Izzie continue to stay one step ahead of the pursuit or will one false move finally bring her to justice?
Young Ellis
Picking up where the 2010 Grey's episode "The Time Warp" left off, Young Ellis sees Sarah Paulson stepping back into Ellis Grey's scrubs as we follow the brilliant surgeon's early career at Seattle Grace Hospital, where she and Richard Webber (J. August Richards) push back against the institutional sexism and racism prevalent in 1982 that threatens to end their careers before they can truly begin. What will matter more: Making their marks on the medical world or their burgeoning and illicit love affair?
Calliope in the City
Dr. Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez) is just a single orthopedic surgeon trying to make her way in the Big Apple, reeling from a messy divorce and a convoluted custody agreement that has her convinced she's missing out on little Sofia's major milestones. But when a chance encounter with old flame Erica Hahn (Brooke Sloan) reminds her of the Calliope she used to be, she becomes determined to recapture all of her youthful joie de vivre—one dance in her underwear at a time.
Yin & Yang
When Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) moved to Zurich to take over Preston Burke's (Isaiah Washington) hospital with Shane Ross (Gaius Charles) in tow, she never anticipated she'd find herself in the middle of a love triangle with her married former fiancee (already back in town from his move to Milan) and her young mentee. But as a stranger in an a strange land, can you really blame her? While she juggles her new duties as head of the hospital, as well as her men, Cristina will try to answer a question that's plagued her all her life: Is there a yin for this Yang?
A Private Practice revival
We still miss Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) and we know you do too. Take us back to Seaside Wellness, Shonda!
What kind of Grey's Anatomy spin-off would you want to see? Sound off in the comments below!
Grey's Anatomy's season 13 finale airs Thursday, May 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.