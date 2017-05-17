6 Other Grey's Anatomy Spin-Offs We Would've Loved to See

Grey's Anatomy is getting another spin-off.

When the long-running ABC soap returning for a 14th season this fall, the series will introduce viewers to a Seattle firehouse whose firefighters will soon become the stars of their very own dark and twisty Shondaland series, ordered straight-to-series by ABC for midseason. While we're here for the expansion of the Grey's Anatomy universe, we have to admit, we were a little taken aback that this spin-off wouldn't feature any of the many, many characters who've walked through the doors of Seattle Grace/Mercy West/Grey Sloan Memorial hospital since the show began in 2005.

We'll of course be watching the still-untitled planted spin-off because we worship at the altar of Shonda Rhimes and will follow her where ever she may go, but these are all the spin-offs we would've killed to see before ABC foists this firehouse upon us.