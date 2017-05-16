Chris Soules has officially pleaded not guilty to the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident in Iowa last month.
E! News has also learned that The Bachelor alum waived his right to be arraigned in an open courtroom today.
Back in late April, the reality star was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene after an accident involving a tractor trailer and a pickup truck took place around 8:20 p.m. in Buchanan County.
Shortly thereafter, the 911 tape were released to the public showing that Soules had stopped to check if the man, Kenneth Mosher—who died shortly after the accident—was still breathing.
"I can feel a pulse," Soules told the operator. "Yeah, he's got a pulse…You guys on your way?"
Soules then hung up on the operator, explaining that he would call right back. Police transported Mosher to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, Soules was uninjured in the accident.
During his first hearing in court, in the wee hours after his arrest, Iowa State Patrol claimed that the farmer had left the scene after he rear-ended his pickup truck into Mosher's tractor trailer.
The authorities also alleged that Soules and his vehicle were found at his house after the incident and that he allegedly refused to leave until officers obtained a search warrant hours after.
Soules' mother posted his $10,000 bail and he was released the following morning.
In the wake of the tragic incident, Soules' publicist explained that the reality star was "devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away."
The statement added, "His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher's family."