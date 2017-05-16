Taylor Swift Is Dating British Actor Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift is back on the dating scene.
The pop superstar is dating British film and theatre actor Joe Alwyn, a source tells E! News. (The Sun was the first to report.) As for why we've yet to see the duo out and about, a source told the publication she's used wigs and disguises to go completely unnoticed while getting to know 26-year-old Joe in the U.K.
Additionally, The Sun reports Swift is renting a home in North London and has jet set across the pond thanks to private planes and "military-like" efforts taken by the Grammy winner' security personnel.
The recently elusive "Shake It Off" songstress did resurface over Mother's Day weekend, marking the first time photographers snapped her since January. Taylor spent the holiday in Nashville, Tenn. at her mom Andrea Swift's residence.
Getty Images
At the conclusion of her visit, Swift, 27, was photographed boarding a private jet flying out of Nashville.
So what exactly is known about T. Swift's possible new love interest? Well, for starters, he's an actor definitely destined for Hollywood stardom. Joe made his feature film debut opposite Kristen Stewart, Vin Diesel, Garret Hedlund and Steve Martinin 2016's Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk. Around the time of its release last November, Swift was spotted at a Hollywood screening for the war drama with her mom and a group of gal pals.
Alwyn recently wrapped production on upcoming flick, The Favourite, and will star as Emma Stone's love interest.
Taylor's latest foray into romance follows her highly-publicized relationship with Tom Hiddelston, which came to an end last September.
If reports regarding Taylor and Joe's relationship are in fact true, we can't wait to see these lovebirds make things official!