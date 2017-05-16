We hope it's a great bake!

If you've ever watched the Great British Bake Off, you know, Brits are super into baking. So it should come as no surprise that all eyes are on Pippa Middleton and hedge fund millionaireJames Matthews' sure-to-be amazing wedding cake and we've got all the juicy, or rather moist, details!

Sources confirm to E! News that Pippa and James have ordered a wedding cake from London-based luxe bakery Domino Purchas Contemporary Cakes.

The couple's bespoke cake is slated to be revealed on Saturday night at the wedding's grand reception, which is set at parents Carole and Michael Middleton's sprawling home. Unlike her sister Kate Middleton, who was married in Westminster Abbey in London, Pippa's wedding is in the small village of Bucklebury, which is located in West Berkshire, England.