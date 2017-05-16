We hope it's a great bake!
If you've ever watched the Great British Bake Off, you know, Brits are super into baking. So it should come as no surprise that all eyes are on Pippa Middleton and hedge fund millionaireJames Matthews' sure-to-be amazing wedding cake and we've got all the juicy, or rather moist, details!
Sources confirm to E! News that Pippa and James have ordered a wedding cake from London-based luxe bakery Domino Purchas Contemporary Cakes.
The couple's bespoke cake is slated to be revealed on Saturday night at the wedding's grand reception, which is set at parents Carole and Michael Middleton's sprawling home. Unlike her sister Kate Middleton, who was married in Westminster Abbey in London, Pippa's wedding is in the small village of Bucklebury, which is located in West Berkshire, England.
A source confirms the luxe cake will be feeding over wedding 300 guests. Domino Purchas cakes start at $260, which is for a more basic cake that feeds 75 guests. It's believed that the wedding cake that Pippa and James' ordered will be in the region of $3,000. From rose petals to lace creations and butterflies, the bakery's wedding cakes feature elaborate and ornate designs. But we'll have to wait until after the wedding to see what the twosome selected for their reception.
There were reports the cake would be done by Berkshire-based baker Rosalind Miller, but the bakery has denied any involvement to E! News.
And while we may know who is designing the cake for Pippa's big day, we still don't know who will dress her. Although the most likely contender is British designer Giles Deacon, who was spotted visiting the blushing bride-to-be with a garment bag.
A source tells E! news that Pippa's dress is "very simple, elegant and it's all handmade."
E! News first reported that Pippa and James were engaged last July in the Lake District in northwest England. He proposed with a 3.5-carat Asscher-cut diamond engagement ring from London jeweler Robinson Pelham.
The couple first started dating in 2012 before calling it quits. Ultimately, the duo reunited in 2015 and have been together ever since.
"James has always been on the scene," a source shared with E! News at the time. "He is super charismatic and charming, good looking and always held a torch for Pippa. They have always had insane chemistry, but Pippa was always in a relationship."
Looks like Pippa's the one that didn't get away...