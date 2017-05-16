Grey's Anatomy Spin-Off Coming to ABC

ABC/Bob D'Amico
Get ready for more dark and twisty goodness in Seattle, Shondaland fans!
ABC Network president Channing Dungey announced during the network's big Upfronts week presentation that Grey's Anatomy would soon be getting a spin-off for the 2017-18 season that will center on firefighters in a Seattle firehouse. The characters in the spin-off will be introduced in a season 14 episode of Grey's Anatomy before joining the line-up midseason.
As described by the network, the still-untitled spin-off will follow these brave men and women—from captain to newest recruit—as they risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.
"No one can interweave the jeopardy firefighters face in the line of duty with the drama in their personal lives quite like Shonda, and ‘Grey's' signature Seattle setting is the perfect backdrop for this exciting spinoff," said Dungey.
This isn't the first time Shonda Rhimes and her team have spun off Grey's Anatomy. Kate Walsh's Addison Montgomery was famously sent down to Los Angeles to work at a new kind of practice for the spin-off Private Practice, which ran on ABC for six seasons.
Grey's EP Stacy McKee will write the series and serve as executive producer, alongside Rhimes and Betsy Beers.
Are you looking forward to another Grey's spin-off? Sound off in the comments below!