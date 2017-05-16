Grey's Anatomy Spin-Off Coming to ABC

Get ready for more dark and twisty goodness in Seattle, Shondaland fans!

ABC Network president Channing Dungey announced during the network's big Upfronts week presentation that Grey's Anatomy would soon be getting a spin-off for the 2017-18 season that will center on firefighters in a Seattle firehouse. The characters in the spin-off will be introduced in a season 14 episode of Grey's Anatomy before joining the line-up midseason.

As described by the network, the still-untitled spin-off will follow these brave men and women—from captain to newest recruit—as they risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.