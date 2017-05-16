Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Relationship History Revealed: How American Idol Sparked an Unlikely Bond
Slow down, everybody. Liam Payne is not a married man.
The One Direction singer had fans wondering whether or not he secretly tied the knot with Cheryl Cole after he referred to the British beauty as his "wife" in a recent interview.
Speaking to SiriusXM's Morning Mash Up about his love for California-based fast food chain In-N-Out, he shared, "I left my wife and child at home and I was straight out to In-N-Out burger. I'm just kidding."
So what's really going on here? A source confirms to E! News that the 23-year-old and Cole, 33, are not married. In fact, Liam calling the new mom his missus is a common slang term in the U.K. used when mentioning your S.O.
And while Liam is not officially off the market, he's loving life with his partner of more than a year, especially now that he's a doting dad to baby Bear Payne. The couple's first child together was born in March, and in his first sit-down addressing their super private relationships, Payne called the pop star his dream girl.
"This is the thing: In a non-cliché way, it's weird waking up every day and literally living out your dream...Obviously I have the most beautiful girlfriend in the world, and she's absolutely amazing," he gushed to U.K.'s Rollercoaster magazine. "She's been my dream girl since I was younger. She's so ace."
Liam added, "She is a wonderful, wonderful person, and it's amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things—someone who's taken greater steps than me."
Sounds like a trip down the aisle isn't too far off!