Slow down, everybody. Liam Payne is not a married man.

The One Direction singer had fans wondering whether or not he secretly tied the knot with Cheryl Cole after he referred to the British beauty as his "wife" in a recent interview.

Speaking to SiriusXM's Morning Mash Up about his love for California-based fast food chain In-N-Out, he shared, "I left my wife and child at home and I was straight out to In-N-Out burger. I'm just kidding."

So what's really going on here? A source confirms to E! News that the 23-year-old and Cole, 33, are not married. In fact, Liam calling the new mom his missus is a common slang term in the U.K. used when mentioning your S.O.