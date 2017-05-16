Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Katharine McPhee and David Foster's friendship may be longer than fans first thought.
In case you missed the big news, the Hollywood pair sparked romance rumors over the weekend after they were spotted enjoying a PDA-filled dinner date at Nobu in Malibu.
"David and Katharine were very intimate during their dinner," our insider shared. "David was seen grabbing Katharine's face and kissing her cheek several times. Katharine was doing the same to David's face and they were acting as if they were a couple."
In addition, E! News has also learned that Katharine and David recently enjoyed a getaway together to Vancouver where Katharine's mom joined in on the fun.
The actress would later share on Instagram that Vancouver will be her "home for the next month" as she works on a new project called The Lost Wife of Robert Durst.
Frederick M. Brown/ Getty Images
While David and Katharine have not commented on their relationship status, it's important to note that these two have known each other for a very long time. And by long time, we mean since season five of American Idol in 2006.
David served as a guest mentor for Top 6 Week where he was able to work with Katharine. The pair would later return to the show two years later to perform the Beatles song "Something."
Throughout the years, the pair would also run into each other at various events including Jane Seymour's Open Hearts Foundation Inaugural Celebration in 2011 and Barbra Streisand's 75th birthday at Café Habana in Malibu this past April.
Because they are both professionals in the music industry, the pair has also collaborated on a couple special projects. David recorded "I Will Be There With You" for Japan Airlines with Katharine on vocals. Katharine also took part in David's PBS tribute concert titled Hit Man: David Foster & Friends in 2008.
Perhaps these two are just fans of the other's musical talents. Maybe Hollywood is a small town after all. Whatever the case may be, both stars appear to be enjoying their statuses as single.
"This is the first time in my adult life that I've been single," David shared with Vanity Fair back in January. "It's a very powerful feeling, but I'm not used to it."
He added, "Someone said to me recently that you need to be very careful about the person you pick to spend the rest of your life with. It's kind of weird that I'm hearing that now and thinking, ‘Oh, right.'"
—Additional reporting by Amanda Williams