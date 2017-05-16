Katharine McPhee and David Foster's friendship may be longer than fans first thought.

In case you missed the big news, the Hollywood pair sparked romance rumors over the weekend after they were spotted enjoying a PDA-filled dinner date at Nobu in Malibu.

"David and Katharine were very intimate during their dinner," our insider shared. "David was seen grabbing Katharine's face and kissing her cheek several times. Katharine was doing the same to David's face and they were acting as if they were a couple."

In addition, E! News has also learned that Katharine and David recently enjoyed a getaway together to Vancouver where Katharine's mom joined in on the fun.

The actress would later share on Instagram that Vancouver will be her "home for the next month" as she works on a new project called The Lost Wife of Robert Durst.