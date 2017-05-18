All aboard!

In another effort to squash the continuous tension within the group, Tania Mehra invites the ladies over to house for a private boat ride on the lake in this awkward scene from tonight's all-new episode of Second Wives Club.

"I feel like these are people who can understand where I'm coming from and we should be able to lean on each other and support each other," Tania explains. "So, I'm putting this good, positive energy out on the situation that we're going to have a little fun in the sun, take the boat out, catch up with each other, have a glass of wine and kind of make it a great day."

However, somewhere along the lines, communication got twisted because Katie Cazorla and Shiva Safai believed they would be lounging on a fancy yacht. News flash: It isn't a yacht.