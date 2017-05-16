Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Already Talking About Marriage

This ain't no spring fling!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's romance may be new, but it's anything but casual. It's been pretty clear that these two have been all in from the get-go—they've gone on vacation to the Bahamas together, they've met each other'' kids, they've even made their red carpet debut. But it's not all idle talk with these two superstars.

A source tells E! News that they duo, who have only been dating since early March, are having some pretty serious talks about their future.

"J.Lo and A-Rod are getting very serious and talking marriage. J.Lo wants a future with A-Rod," says the source.

While there may not have been a lasting future with her last boyfriend, backup dancer Casper Smart, Lopez appears to be looking to play the long game with the former Yankee.