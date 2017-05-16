Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Already Talking About Marriage

This ain't no spring fling!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's romance may be new, but it's anything but casual. It's been pretty clear that these two have been all in from the get-go—they've gone on vacation to the Bahamas together, they've met each other'' kids, they've even made their red carpet debut. But it's not all idle talk with these two superstars.
A source tells E! News that they duo, who have only been dating since early March, are having some pretty serious talks about their future.
"J.Lo and A-Rod are getting very serious and talking marriage. J.Lo wants a future with A-Rod," says the source.
While there may not have been a lasting future with her last boyfriend, backup dancer Casper Smart, Lopez appears to be looking to play the long game with the former Yankee.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Previously, E! News reported that the "Ain't Yo' Mama" singer was just looking to have fun with the baseballer. But it looks like she's changed her tune.
Our insider said, "J.Lo would marry A-Rod if he asked. She is head over heals for him. They get each other in so many ways."
One of those ways is likely that they are both parents to two children. Lopez has twins Max and Emme from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony. The sports star has two daughters, Ella and Natasha, with his ex-wife Natasha Alexander.
The source also said that these two are an A-list match made in heaven. "They are perfect for each other. Their families love how they are together," said the source.
We have a feeling a wedding between two of pop culture's biggest names could be one for the record books...
Yesterday the songstress did seemed to play it cool when she sounded off to E! News on her budding relationship with Rodriguez, saying, "I think we are very happy and just having a good time and don't put as much pressure as everybody else puts on it."
Lopez's rep declined to comment.
We guess we'll just have to wait and see if he puts a ring on it!