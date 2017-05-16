When we think of the Spider-Man movies, there's no doubt Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst's names come to mind.

However, things have certainly become a little more confusing lately with the constant reboots of the film, including The Amazing Spider-Man (which featured Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone) as well as the latest Spider-Man: Homecoming (featuring Tom Holland).

Dunst is honest in remaining ambivalent about them. In fact, she didn't even see the last installment.

"I don't care," she said in the latest issue of Variety, which she covers beside director Sofia Coppola. "Everyone likes our Spider-Man. C'mon, am I right or what? Listen, I'd rather be in the first ones than the new ones."