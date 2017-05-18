The most important part of actually selling a house to the type of person who wants a plastic surgery recovery center on the premises is to understand where they're coming from. Most people don't actually know what it's like to be on the A-list and need to get your face lifts done without crossing their own driveway, so The Agency will often put together a dossier before they do any showings. They want to know exactly who is coming to see a certain house and what they might like. They'll do everything up to changing the scents wafting through the house depending on what the person's preferences are, or, as Umansky put it, "For Snoop Dogg we'll get that weed smell going real fast."

Back at the house above the Beverly Hills Hotel this principle is alive and well. It's thriving, really.

The 9,000-square-foot abode is a perfect example of everything a celebrity is looking for. Rose and Principal Santiago Arana are in charge of getting the listing off the market (in case we've piqued your interest and you have a few dozen millions to spare, you can check it out here), which typically takes about three months (not much time at all when you're talking about the GDP of a small country). On top of the aforementioned pool and in-home theater and seven bedrooms, it boasts something that no celebrity client of The Agency takes for granted: Privacy.