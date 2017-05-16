Janet Jackson is moving upward and onward.

As the pop superstar celebrates her 51st birthday, E! News has an exclusive update on what's to come for the new mama. Despite her recent separation from husband Wissam Al Mana shortly after the birth of their son, an insider reveals that Janet is "doing great" and "not on bad terms with her ex."

The source explains the pair is focused solely on co-parenting Eissa Al Mana: "[Al Mana] has been in both her and their baby's life even though they may still not be a couple... Their love for the baby will never change."

Jackson confirmed the split in a rare video message to fans, also announcing the next great step in her music career—A world tour! "This next chapter in Janet's life should be epic," the source says in reference to the year ahead.