Janet Jackson is moving upward and onward.
As the pop superstar celebrates her 51st birthday, E! News has an exclusive update on what's to come for the new mama. Despite her recent separation from husband Wissam Al Mana shortly after the birth of their son, an insider reveals that Janet is "doing great" and "not on bad terms with her ex."
The source explains the pair is focused solely on co-parenting Eissa Al Mana: "[Al Mana] has been in both her and their baby's life even though they may still not be a couple... Their love for the baby will never change."
Jackson confirmed the split in a rare video message to fans, also announcing the next great step in her music career—A world tour! "This next chapter in Janet's life should be epic," the source says in reference to the year ahead.
"This birthday is about new beginnings and she can't wait for what's in store," the insider adds. "All her friends and family have been the best and so supportive."
So how exactly is the "Rhythm Nation" songstress prepping for the comeback of a lifetime? We're told she's upped her fitness routine to new extremes in hopes of pushing her music and concert experience to a "very strong" level.
Motherhood also remains a top priority for Janet, and as a source previously described to E! News, "She wanted to have a baby for some time and now that this came to fruition, everything else has been falling into place nicely."
Looks like everything is on the up and up for this birthday girl!
Something tells us this will be Jackson's best year yet.