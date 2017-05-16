The truth is still out there, but David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson don't know what it is just yet. The X-Files returns to Fox this season—yes, again—but this time for 10 episodes full of Mulder and Scully action as opposed to the last batch of six.
When viewers last saw Mulder (Duchovny) and Scully (Anderson), the dynamic duo was on the race to save mankind.
"I think I was on the verge of saving the entire universe," Anderson told E! News at Fox's Upfronts. "Chris Carter has not told me yet whether I managed to save the human race. But given that we're doing 10 episodes, one imagines that I save it for 10 episodes worth of time, maybe? Or maybe part of the human race? Well at least I'm still alive because I'm on it for 10 episodes."
The episode ended with Scully racing to Mulder with the alien cure…only to have a UFO appear above them, shining its light down on the fearless FBI agents.
"Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators—these are the hallmarks of great TV shows. And they are some of the reasons why The X-Files has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide," David Madden, president, Fox Broadcasting Company, said in a statement. "Chris' creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can't wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of The X-Files."
Fox
Duchovny told us that while he had a hand in stories during The X-Files' original run, he's not privy to plot details, including the outcome to the cliffhamger. "I guess I'm just in the dark, unless I write something," he told us.
"I don't think the people playing the characters are the best judges of where the show should go, nor do I think the fans are, to be honest with you. I'm of the ‘if it ain't broke, don't fix it.' These are writers that have been at it a long time with this show. Chris is the proprietor of these characters. I think his instincts have always been pretty good," Duchovny said.
In addition to cliffhanger resolution, Anderson said she's interested in exploring what happened to Mulder and Scully's son, William. "Do I want to know? Yes, yes I want to know what happened to William," Anderson said.
"I think the search for William is certainly something [they] think about in the morning when they wake up and there are big mysteries to be solved and resolved," Carter told us when the season finale aired in 2016. "I think the hunt for their baby is the most personal of their quests."
Anderson and Duchovny are both pursuing other projects when they're not investigating the paranormal, one of those avenues for Duchovny is music. Could we see an X-Files musical episode this time around? Duchovny seems down. Anderson? Hit play on the video above.
The X-Files returns midseason on Fox.