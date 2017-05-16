The truth is still out there, but David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson don't know what it is just yet. The X-Files returns to Fox this season—yes, again—but this time for 10 episodes full of Mulder and Scully action as opposed to the last batch of six.

When viewers last saw Mulder (Duchovny) and Scully (Anderson), the dynamic duo was on the race to save mankind.

"I think I was on the verge of saving the entire universe," Anderson told E! News at Fox's Upfronts. "Chris Carter has not told me yet whether I managed to save the human race. But given that we're doing 10 episodes, one imagines that I save it for 10 episodes worth of time, maybe? Or maybe part of the human race? Well at least I'm still alive because I'm on it for 10 episodes."