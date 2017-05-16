By the time the final credits roll on the season four finale of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., fans are going to be very relieved that ABC came to their senses and ordered a fifth season of the Marvel drama—regardless of how long they might have to wait for it. (The series was MIA from ABC's fall 2017 line-up, but will sub in on Friday nights once the network's new big bet Marvel's Inhumans wraps up its 10-episode run, network president Channing Dungey confirmed.)

Ahead of the big finale, E! News spoke with showrunner Jed Whedon and executive producer Jeff Bell, who made it clear it's a good thing the series will be returning.

"You would be left wanting another season. You would," Bell admitted. "But we hope that's always true. I'll be honest, we wrote a season finale, not a series finale. We hope to bring the season to a really satisfying conclusion and answer the questions about the season, but for us there's a lot of story to tell with the characters and the promise of more. So we've ended the season with that hope."