Lights, camera, fashion!

Shawna Craig is getting a complete wardrobe makeover at the hands of Katie Cazorla for her upcoming headshot photo shoot in this sneak peek from tonight's all-new episode of Second Wives Club.

"I feel like this is my Pretty Woman moment!" Shawna gushes. Katie agrees, joking, "Except, you don't have to f--k me!"

Katie's stylist Jeresa then chooses a series of career-driven outfits for Lorenzo Lamas' wife to model following Tania Mehra's previous attempt at rehabbing Shawna's closet.

"I bet you a million f--king dollars Tania doesn't own a blazer," Katie says. "It's like swimsuits with the crotch cut out and, you know, a bunch of spandex."