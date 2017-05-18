EXCLUSIVE!

Second Wives Club's Katie Cazorla Gives Shawna Craig a Pretty Woman Makeover: ''Except You Don't Have to F--k Me!''

Lights, camera, fashion!

Shawna Craig is getting a complete wardrobe makeover at the hands of Katie Cazorla for her upcoming headshot photo shoot in this sneak peek from tonight's all-new episode of Second Wives Club.

"I feel like this is my Pretty Woman moment!" Shawna gushes. Katie agrees, joking, "Except, you don't have to f--k me!"

Katie's stylist Jeresa then chooses a series of career-driven outfits for Lorenzo Lamas' wife to model following Tania Mehra's previous attempt at rehabbing Shawna's closet.

"I bet you a million f--king dollars Tania doesn't own a blazer," Katie says. "It's like swimsuits with the crotch cut out and, you know, a bunch of spandex."

However, once Shawna tries on the first business-inspired ensemble, she realizes it's not exactly her style.

"I feel like, like, like…grown," she confesses. "Like, I feel like a grown-up!"

"Holy crap!" Katie exclaims. "It looks like she fell out of a bin at Chico's!"

But was the fashion makeover a success in the end? See the hilarious results in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Second Wives Club Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!

