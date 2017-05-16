Caroline Manzo Wants Justice for Sister Dina After Brutal Burglary

Robert Ascroft/Bravo
"Let me tell you something about my family: We're as thick as thieves."
So said Caroline Manzo when the first season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiered in 2009. Caroline left the reality series in 2013 after five seasons to focus on her spinoff, Manzo'd with Children, which ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2016. Dina, who exited the original series before Season 2, returned for a single season in her sister's absence.
For reasons unknown, Caroline and Dina did not speak for several years. But, in light of recent events, the 55-year-old reality star is sending positive vibes to her 46-year-old sister. On Saturday, Dina and her boyfriend, David Cantin, returned to his home on Banyan Boulevard in Holmdel, N.J. As they entered through the front door, they encountered two individuals who were in the midst of a home robbery. One of the two attacked David with a baseball bat, while the other punched Dina repeatedly. They were tied up as the masked home invaders continued their robbery, stealing cash and jewelry before fleeing the scene.
David and Dina were eventually able to free themselves and phoned the police. They were taken to a hospital for treatment, and David suffered significant facial injuries, including a broken nose. Dina suffered facial injuries as well.
In an exclusive statement to E! News, Caroline says, "I hope the police get to the bottom of this and whoever is responsible for this gets what's coming to them." Meanwhile, their 47-year-old brother Chris Laurita says he spoke to Dina Monday, two days after the brutal incident. "She is obviously shaken by the whole thing. She's back in California now and seems to be OK," he tells E! News exclusively. "It's unfortunate what happened. Hopefully they'll get to the bottom of it."
The attack occurred after the couple attended a First Communion party for Audriana Giudice, the daughter of Dina's friend, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. After news of the brutal robbery became public knowledge, Teresa tweeted, "Please say a prayer tonight for my sister @dinamanzo." Dina, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the incident via social media.
A police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call Holmdel Township Police (732-946-2820) or the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office (800-533-7443).
"Dina and David are obviously shaken up from the traumatic and violent home invasion and robbery," the bicoastal couple's attorney told E! News in a statement Monday. "No one should ever have to go through what they did. They are grateful to law enforcement and the other emergency responders and appreciate everyone's concern and well-wishes."