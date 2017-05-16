Caroline Manzo Wants Justice for Sister Dina After Brutal Burglary

"Let me tell you something about my family: We're as thick as thieves."

So said Caroline Manzo when the first season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiered in 2009. Caroline left the reality series in 2013 after five seasons to focus on her spinoff, Manzo'd with Children, which ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2016. Dina, who exited the original series before Season 2, returned for a single season in her sister's absence.

For reasons unknown, Caroline and Dina did not speak for several years. But, in light of recent events, the 55-year-old reality star is sending positive vibes to her 46-year-old sister. On Saturday, Dina and her boyfriend, David Cantin, returned to his home on Banyan Boulevard in Holmdel, N.J. As they entered through the front door, they encountered two individuals who were in the midst of a home robbery. One of the two attacked David with a baseball bat, while the other punched Dina repeatedly. They were tied up as the masked home invaders continued their robbery, stealing cash and jewelry before fleeing the scene.