We were quite sad to report yesterday that former Bachelor couple Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell decided to call it quits and end their engagement.

The pair released a joint statement to People magazine, saying, "It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways. We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time."

So now that they've decided to go their separate ways, does that mean they also step out of the public eye?