We were quite sad to report yesterday that former Bachelor couple Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell decided to call it quits and end their engagement.
The pair released a joint statement to People magazine, saying, "It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways. We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time."
So now that they've decided to go their separate ways, does that mean they also step out of the public eye?
We took a look at some former Bachelor stars and contestants—both winners and those who didn't make it as far—to see how they've managed to extend their 15 minutes of fame even after their relationships came to an end.
Scroll down for some tips Ben and Lauren just may want to take:
Though she didn't win Nick Viall's heart on the last season of The Bachelor, you have to hand it to the girl—she became a walking, breathing meme. From turning her one-liners into t-shirts and clothing to filming a PSA for National Napping Day, she understood that her route to fame was her Bachelor type-cast, and let's face it: Memes never die!
Not only did Andi continue onto The Bachelorette after leaving Juan Pablo's season of The Bachelor, but she still maintained her fame even after splitting up with Josh Murray in 2015. First of all, she continues to make "surprise" appearances on the show. In fact, she most recently showed up during Viall's season! Second, she's penned a tell-all book called It's Not Okay, which was released in 2016, and her second book, Single State of Mind, is set to be released in 2018.
Similar to Andi, the winner of Ben Flajnik's season penned her tell-all book, I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confession of a Reality Show Villain, that made quite a few headlines.
Speaking of Robertson, Flajnik took a bit of a more quiet life with his wine-making career, but he still managed to gain customers from the show. In fact, he revealed he changed the name from "Evolve" wines to "Envolve" wines in order to step away from The Bachelorette—which is where the name garnered fame—and be taken a bit more seriously in the industry. He also managed to make headlines several years ago when he was spotted out and about with Kris Jenner many times.
The self-titled "lost Kardashian" became one of the most memorable contestants ever during her time on the show with Chris Soules. But even after its conclusion, she's continue to play up that type-cast and remain in the spotlight. Not only did she appear on Bachelor in Paradise with some equally dramatic moments, she's also become a Bachelor guru on social media. From live-tweeting the show to promoting Bachelor t-shirts and memorabilia to hosting podcasts and watch parties, she has continued to maintain her name in Bachelor Nation.
After ending her engagement with The Bachelor Brad Womack, Maynard came back to do The Bachelorette. Unfortunately, she also ended her engagement with winner Jef Holm shortly thereafter. Now, she's married with three kids, but she still maintains her status in the spotlight. Her tools? Writing her book I Said Yes and maintaining her Pinterest-worthy blog (complete with photos of her adorable kiddos).
Despite being sent home during both Chris Soules' and Ben Higgins' seasons, Becca has stayed afloat in the Bachelor world by becoming besties with some of her co-contestants, including JoJo Fletcher, and taking always posting amazing photos on social media.
You can always just date someone from the franchise! Take it from Bachelor in Paradise's Robert who made headlines again when he started dating Becca last year.
The California-based blonde garnered fame during Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor and again when she got engaged to Josh Murray at the end of Bachelor in Paradise. Despite the fact that the couple has since split, she continues to stay in the spotlight after stepping up her social media game. Not only does she continuously post artsy pics and cute posts of her daughters, she's also being sponsored by quite a few brands (like Sugarbear Hair). She now has one million followers on Instagram.
Article continues below
Ben could always go down Nick's route, which is to just keep coming back and coming back and coming back again. Nick appeared on not one but two seasons of the Bachelorette as well as a season of Bachelor in Paradise and finally landed the gig of the Bachelor last season.
What do you think Ben and Lauren will do now that they've split? Sound off in the comments below!