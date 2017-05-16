Miley Cyrus Reveals Katy Perry Is Her Oldest Friend in Hollywood

"When she came out with 'I Kissed a Girl,' I was doing the Hannah Montana movie, and I heard her on the radio. They said, 'Who did you write that about?' She said me!" she recalled, adding that she was on her dad's four-wheeler at the time—"this is how hillbilly we are"—when Katy said that. "I screamed and started freaking out, and then she asked me to go to the VMAs with her. That's when I started doing my whole VMA controversy. I was like, 'I'll go with Katy Perry!'"

Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus, was a little leery about that. "She didn't want me to go by myself. You know—like stranger danger," she said. "So, my mom went with me in the limo with Katy Perry."

According to Miley, Tish "just thought it was cool that I got to go with Katy Perry."