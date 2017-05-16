Miley Cyrus Reveals Katy Perry Is Her Oldest Friend in Hollywood

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry are battling it out on the pop charts with "Malibu" and "Bon Appétit," respectively—and that's the only place fans will see them pitted against each other.
"She's been a friend of mine for a really long time," Miley, 24, told WKTU's Cubby and Carolina Bermudez Tuesday. "We were actually just realizing the other day that next year, we'll have been friends for 10 years. I think that's my friend that I've known the longest. Which is really, really weird!" And, according to the pop princess, "that's like a really long time" in L.A.
Miley and Katy's friendship dates back to 2008.
"When she came out with 'I Kissed a Girl,' I was doing the Hannah Montana movie, and I heard her on the radio. They said, 'Who did you write that about?' She said me!" she recalled, adding that she was on her dad's four-wheeler at the time—"this is how hillbilly we are"—when Katy said that. "I screamed and started freaking out, and then she asked me to go to the VMAs with her. That's when I started doing my whole VMA controversy. I was like, 'I'll go with Katy Perry!'"
Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus, was a little leery about that. "She didn't want me to go by myself. You know—like stranger danger," she said. "So, my mom went with me in the limo with Katy Perry."
According to Miley, Tish "just thought it was cool that I got to go with Katy Perry."
"So, that's how we met," Miley said, "and we just stayed friends."
Miley was also asked about possibly starring as Madonna in the unauthorized biopic Blond Ambition. "I think that's a huge, huge compliment," she said. "I don't know. If she asked me, I couldn't turn down Madonna. Paris Jackson looks too much like Madonna. I'm the wrong pick."
The singer has been making the rounds to promote "Malibu" before her 2017 Billboard Music Awards performance Sunday. She's eager to sing her latest single, but there's one song she'd like to retire: "Wrecking Ball." Not that anyone needs to worry: she knows it's a fan favorite. "I'll do it, but I don't love it. It's when you're so stoked about something and then you have to sing a song that bums you out," Miley said. "And I'll never live down when I licked a sledgehammer."