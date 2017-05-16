ABC
ABC
Roseanne is going home.
Two decades after the iconic family sitcom signed off the air, ABC has announced that they've handed out a straight-to-series order for a revival, bringing the Connor clan back to the network that made them household names. Network president Channing Dungey confirmed the plans for the new episodes while on a conference call with reporters ahead of ABC's big presentation during 2017 Upfronts week in New York City.
"We're rebooting Roseanne," she said. "It is planned for the midseason. We're still at the early stages." Per the network's press release, the eight-episode revival will find the Connors continuing to deal with "the economic challenges of living pay check to pay check in 2018."
After reports of the revival made news weeks ago, Roseanne sparked interest from several outlets, including Netflix, but ultimately the show's former home won out in the end. As previously reported, original stars Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert will be returning (despite Goodman's Dan having died), with Barr and Gilbert executive producing alongside original producers Tom Werner and Bruce Helford, as well as newbie Whitney Cummings. Other cast members Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman will return as Jackie, Becky and D.J., respectively. Latter-day Becky Sarah Chalke will also appear, but plot twist, it'll be in a different role!
"The Conners' joys and struggles are as relevant – and hilarious – today as they were then, and there's really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne," Dungey said in a statement.
Running from 1988 to 1997 for nine seasons, Roseanne was hailed for its realistic portrayal of the working class American family. Centered on the Connor family, who was always just scraping by, the comedy went on to 17 Emmy awards throughout its run.
Are you looking forward to returning to Lanford with the Connors? And are you holding out for a Halloween episode like we are? Sound off in the comments below!