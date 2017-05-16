After reports of the revival made news weeks ago, Roseanne sparked interest from several outlets, including Netflix, but ultimately the show's former home won out in the end. As previously reported, original stars Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert will be returning (despite Goodman's Dan having died), with Barr and Gilbert executive producing alongside original producers Tom Werner and Bruce Helford, as well as newbie Whitney Cummings. Other cast members Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman will return as Jackie, Becky and D.J., respectively. Latter-day Becky Sarah Chalke will also appear, but plot twist, it'll be in a different role!

"The Conners' joys and struggles are as relevant – and hilarious – today as they were then, and there's really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne," Dungey said in a statement.

Running from 1988 to 1997 for nine seasons, Roseanne was hailed for its realistic portrayal of the working class American family. Centered on the Connor family, who was always just scraping by, the comedy went on to 17 Emmy awards throughout its run.