Rosario Dawson's cousin died late last week after being found unresponsive.

The 38-year-old actress walked downstairs in her Venice home Thursday when she discovered her 26-year-old cousin, Vanez Ines Vasquez, was unconscious, E! News confirmed Tuesday. Dawson called the paramedics, but they were unable to revive Vasquez on the scene. Vasquez was taken to St. John's Medical Center in Santa Monica, where she was later pronounced dead.

News of Vasquez's death was first reported by TMZ. A toxicology report is still pending, and E! News has confirmed that an autopsy report has been deferred pending additional testing. Preliminary tests indicate that Vasquez's death was likely due to natural causes, TMZ reported.