Rosario Dawson Finds 26-Year-Old Cousin Dead in Her L.A. Home

Rosario Dawson, New York Fashion Week, NYFW

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Rosario Dawson's cousin died late last week after being found unresponsive.

The 38-year-old actress walked downstairs in her Venice home Thursday when she discovered her 26-year-old cousin, Vanez Ines Vasquez, was unconscious, E! News confirmed Tuesday. Dawson called the paramedics, but they were unable to revive Vasquez on the scene. Vasquez was taken to St. John's Medical Center in Santa Monica, where she was later pronounced dead.

News of Vasquez's death was first reported by TMZ. A toxicology report is still pending, and E! News has confirmed that an autopsy report has been deferred pending additional testing. Preliminary tests indicate that Vasquez's death was likely due to natural causes, TMZ reported.

Vasquez was working for Dawson at the time of her death.

Per a police report obtained by E! News Tuesday, Vasquez had a history of hypertension and migraines. She had been under doctor's care and had also been prescribed some medications.

Vasquez's grieving mother, Lisa Centeno, paid tribute to her late daughter on Facebook. "Vaneza, my sweet, sweet beautiful baby—your passing has left me destroyed forever but I know you are at peace in Paradise," Orlando-based Centeno wrote. "I love you, my alpha child."

Dawson has not publicly commented on her cousin's death.

The actress will soon reprise her role as Claire Temple in Netflix's The Defenders, premiering Aug. 18.

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

