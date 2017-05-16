Taylor Swift Photographed for the First Time in 4 Months

Taylor Swift has been hiding out over the last several months, but she still managed to sneak in some time for her mom on Mother's Day.

The 27-year-old singer was photographed for the first time since January over the weekend. Photographers caught her resurfacing at her mother, Andrea Swift's home in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday and Sunday before she flew back out of town on a private jet.

We'r told she arrived to Nashville around mid-day on Saturday and was photographed entering the home while rocking a pair of white shorts with a beige sweater and wearing her hair down in her go-to cropped bob.