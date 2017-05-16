Taylor Swift Photographed for the First Time in 4 Months

Taylor Swift has been hiding out over the last several months, but she still managed to sneak in some time for her mom on Mother's Day.
The 27-year-old singer was photographed for the first time since January over the weekend. Photographers caught her resurfacing at her mother, Andrea Swift's home in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday and Sunday before she flew back out of town on a private jet.
We'r told she arrived to Nashville around mid-day on Saturday and was photographed entering the home while rocking a pair of white shorts with a beige sweater and wearing her hair down in her go-to cropped bob.
MGJR / BACKGRID
She was not spotted again until the following day (Sunday) in which she was seen leaving the house with a driver, wearing an over-sized striped t-shirt dress with her hair pulled back into a low bun.
Later that day, she was photographed again while boarding a private jet to fly back out of Nashville.
Meanwhile, the singer has been noticeably absent—not only from the spotlight, but from the public in general since mid-January, which is the last time she was photographed out and about.
MGJR / BACKGRID
So what's the deal with the disappearance?
An insider told E! News earlier this month, "Taylor has been writing and recording her new album in Nashville for the last several months. She has been working on it around the clock and will be making an announcement soon. She is really excited about her new music and can't wait to share it with her fans."
The source added, "She has been entirely focused on that and not much else. She has been 100 percent dedicated to making music the last few months and that's it."
Thanks to Instagram, fans have been able to at least keep up with what she's been listening to.
Her most recent post after a 10-week break was to show some love for HAIM's new song "Want You Back."
"On. Repeat. Til. The. End. Of. Time‼" Taylor captioned the post, two months after supporting Lorde's new single "Green Light."
She also made headlines on Saturday after sending a die-hard fan some flowers and a card in honor of her graduation.