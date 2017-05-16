Jimmy Kimmel Returning to Host the 2018 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel had so much fun hosting the 2017 Oscars he's doing it again.

Kimmel will host the 90th Academy Awards on March 4, 2018. Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd will produce, Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs announced Tuesday morning.

"Jimmy, Mike and Jennifer are truly an Oscar Dream Team," Boone Isaacs said. "Mike and Jennifer produced a beautiful show that was visually stunning. And Jimmy proved, from his opening monologue all the way through a finale we could never have imagined, that he is one our finest hosts in Oscar history."

More than 32 million viewers tuned in to watch the 2017 ceremony—which included a Best Picture mix-up between La La Land and Moonlight.