Fans of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Oscar-winning songs will be wowed by this never-before-seen live action/animation hybrid experience featuring a yet-to-be announced cast of stars, whose performances of the beloved hits will be woven seamlessly throughout the original animated film.

ABC's announcement follows NBC's own revealing that they'll be following up this December's live performance of Bye, Bye Birdie with an Easter Sunday performance of Jesus Christ Superstar. Fox has also recently announced plans for a couple of live musical performances, beginning with A Christmas Story this holiday season, followed by their staging of Rent, just in time for the rock opera's 20th anniversary.