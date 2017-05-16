On the heels of her Miss USA win, Kára McCullough is spending her first days with the crown putting out the flames on a controversy her words ignited.

During the Q&A portion of the annual beauty pageant, the Washington, D.C. winner was asked whether she considered affordable health care for all United States citizens a right or a privilege.

"I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege," she answered Sunday night. "As a government employee, I am granted health care and I see firsthand that for one to have health care, you need to have jobs."

She also came under fire for her take on feminism, which she would like to exchange for the term, "Equalism." "I don't want to consider myself like this die-hard, you know, like, 'I don't really care about men,'" she said. "One thing I'll say, women, we are just as equal as men when it comes to opportunity in the workplace."