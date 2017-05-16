Shocked by Simone Biles elimination on Dancing With the Stars? She was, too.

E! News caught up with the Olympic gold medalist and her professional partner Sasha Farber after they were ousted from the ABC reality hit on Monday night, where an emotional Simone told us, "I think everyone's a little bit shocked, but sometimes you don't know."

While she didn't win the mirrorball trophy, Simone said she felt like she "won" a few other things during her time on the show.

"I've never danced in heels, I've never danced with a guy," the 20-year-old gymnast said, "so I feel like I've won a lot at that, and I've won a friendship for life."