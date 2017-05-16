EXCLUSIVE!

Simone Biles "Shocked" By Dancing With the Stars Elimination, But Won a Friend for Life

Shocked by Simone Biles elimination on Dancing With the Stars? She was, too.

E! News caught up with the Olympic gold medalist and her professional partner Sasha Farber after they were ousted from the ABC reality hit on Monday night, where an emotional Simone told us, "I think everyone's a little bit shocked, but sometimes you don't know."

While she didn't win the mirrorball trophy, Simone said she felt like she "won" a few other things during her time on the show.

"I've never danced in heels, I've never danced with a guy," the 20-year-old gymnast said, "so I feel like I've won a lot at that, and I've won a friendship for life."

Sasha was quick to gush about her partner, also saying he had made a friend for life this season.

"I'm just super proud I got to meet her and work with her. Simone has grown so much as a woman and we made friends for life here," he said. "I know she's going to do bigger and better things and I can't wait to be there to cheer her on in the Olympics."

Everyone together now: Awww!

Dancing With the Stars, Week 1, DWTS

ABC

Still, Simone and Sasha were happy they were able to land a perfect score before their elimination. "We ended on a great note," Simone said.

To hear more from Simone and Sasha, watch our interview with them above. And watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m. to see more our of interviews with the cast of DWTS.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

