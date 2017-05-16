Shocked by Simone Biles elimination on Dancing With the Stars? She was, too.
E! News caught up with the Olympic gold medalist and her professional partner Sasha Farber after they were ousted from the ABC reality hit on Monday night, where an emotional Simone told us, "I think everyone's a little bit shocked, but sometimes you don't know."
While she didn't win the mirrorball trophy, Simone said she felt like she "won" a few other things during her time on the show.
Sasha was quick to gush about her partner, also saying he had made a friend for life this season.
"I'm just super proud I got to meet her and work with her. Simone has grown so much as a woman and we made friends for life here," he said. "I know she's going to do bigger and better things and I can't wait to be there to cheer her on in the Olympics."
Still, Simone and Sasha were happy they were able to land a perfect score before their elimination. "We ended on a great note," Simone said.
