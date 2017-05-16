Harry Styles began with a bang.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter kicked off his weeklong residency on CBS' The Late Late Show Monday, joining The Wall's Aaron Taylor-Johnson on James Corden's couch. After announcing a new Carpool Karaoke airing this Thursday, the time came for them to play a very messy game.

"My guests appear very cool on the surface, but we're going to test their steely nerves in the game that we call Flinch. Now, the game is simple. If you look over here, you will see my face, and my face will be spitting various forms of fruit and produce," Corden told viewers. "Your job is to stand behind that glass and not flinch when I spit at you. However, we have added an extra layer to this game. Since Harry, Aaron and myself are all sons of England, we have decided to put our British resolve to the test. During this round of Flinch, we'll be trying to maintain a stiff upper lip while enjoying a spot of tea. Whoever spills the least amount of tea is the winner."