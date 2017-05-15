Hollywood friends come and go, but a sisterhood is forever.

It's hard to believe that it's been close to nine years since the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants cast was together on the big screen.

But during tonight's New York premiere of Paint It Black, fans of the movie franchise and book series were treated to a special reunion as several cast members stepped out to support Amber Tamblyn.

As the actress celebrated her directorial debut, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel were by her side as they posed for pictures outside the Museum of Modern Art.

If that wasn't to get fans shaking in their pants, social media users caught America Ferrera joining in on the fun during the film's official after party.