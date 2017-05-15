Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Hollywood friends come and go, but a sisterhood is forever.
It's hard to believe that it's been close to nine years since the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants cast was together on the big screen.
But during tonight's New York premiere of Paint It Black, fans of the movie franchise and book series were treated to a special reunion as several cast members stepped out to support Amber Tamblyn.
As the actress celebrated her directorial debut, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel were by her side as they posed for pictures outside the Museum of Modern Art.
If that wasn't to get fans shaking in their pants, social media users caught America Ferrera joining in on the fun during the film's official after party.
This certainly isn't the first—or the last—time the talented cast has hung out and supported each other ever since The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 was released back in 2008.
From wedding ceremonies and double dates to afternoons at brunch and plays, these group of ladies have consistently proved their real-life friendship is still going strong.
In fact, there is still plenty of hope that a third movie in the franchise could be coming.
"It's an idea and a conversation," America shared with E! News' Marc Malkin back in March. "I think it would be amazing. The sisterhood is still well and alive. I love my girls. We're very much a part of each other's lives and if the movie happens it would be a great thing."
Until then, the cast is more than happy to support Amber's new movie based on the popular novel by Janet Fitch.
And yes, they may just be proving one of Sisterhood's greatest quotes: "Not everyone you love is going to leave you."
Paint It Black opens in select theaters this Friday.