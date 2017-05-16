The countdown to the kind-of royal wedding has commenced.
Kate Middleton's little sister Pippa Middleton will wed hedge-fund manager James Matthews this Saturday, but it seems everyone has been speculating about her dress designer for months. We're waiting with bated breath to see the bridal grown. Will it be another Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen masterpiece, as it was for the Duchess of Cambridge? Or will it be a vintage surprise?
While nothing has been confirmed, the most likely contender is a gown from British designer Giles Deacon, who has been spotted visiting Pippa with a garment bag. A source close to the designer's team also says the dress is "very simple, elegant and it's all handmade," reported E! News. So, there's that. But what do we really know about Pippa's probable dress designer? Here are six facts you probably didn't know.
The English designer first launched his collection in 2004 and quickly became known for voluminous silhouettes, using pop-culture references in his works and creating intricate 3-D detailing, basically designing wearable art that was at both times darkly romantic and modernly feminine. You can see the attention to fabrication in even a blurry photo.
In 2012, Dianna Agron wore a red Giles Deacon creation to the Golden Globes. At first look, you think the actress is wearing a lace material, but a closer examination will show you tiers upon tiers of a one-of-kind design in the cut-out pattern.
The designer, who now only designs couture, as in you won't find it mass produced and available in stores, has worked for fashion houses Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton and Gucci.
Kate Hudson once wore a Giles Deacon blush-colored, fit-and-flare, floral-print dress, with 3-D applique of withered petals running down from her neck to her knees. It was like an English garden just walked into the 2015 InStyle Awards.
For his fall 2016 couture collection, the designer was inspired by Lady Ottoline Morrell, a literary hostess from the ‘20s who had a unique sense of style, to say the least. She palled around with greats like Virginia Woolf, D. H. Lawrence and Bertrand Russell. Fast forward to 2017, when he's dressing the top tier of British society. Coincidence much?
If Solange Knowles supports you, you know you a) have a unique perspective and b) are a real artist. The singer wore an out-of-this-world, structured Giles Deacon mini to the 2015 Met Gala.
So, will we be surprised to see Pippa wearing Giles Deacon? No. If she does, will the dress be a surprise in itself? Most likely.