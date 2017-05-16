The countdown to the kind-of royal wedding has commenced.

Kate Middleton's little sister Pippa Middleton will wed hedge-fund manager James Matthews this Saturday, but it seems everyone has been speculating about her dress designer for months. We're waiting with bated breath to see the bridal grown. Will it be another Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen masterpiece, as it was for the Duchess of Cambridge? Or will it be a vintage surprise?

While nothing has been confirmed, the most likely contender is a gown from British designer Giles Deacon, who has been spotted visiting Pippa with a garment bag. A source close to the designer's team also says the dress is "very simple, elegant and it's all handmade," reported E! News. So, there's that. But what do we really know about Pippa's probable dress designer? Here are six facts you probably didn't know.