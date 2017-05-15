NO. TAKE IT BACK.

Dancing with the Stars, we urge you to pull an NBC and make Simone Biles the new Timeless.

The gymnast—the most decorated American gymnast of all time, we might add—was eliminated tonight after two perfect scores and two perfect dances that apparently just came too late in the game. If anyone decided not to vote for this angel after her refusal to smile during judging last week, shame on you.

We're angry!! Can you tell??

David Ross is fine. Fourth place fine. Simone Biles is AT LEAST second place great.

Anyway, let's talk about the dances.