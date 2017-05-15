NO. TAKE IT BACK.
Dancing with the Stars, we urge you to pull an NBC and make Simone Biles the new Timeless.
The gymnast—the most decorated American gymnast of all time, we might add—was eliminated tonight after two perfect scores and two perfect dances that apparently just came too late in the game. If anyone decided not to vote for this angel after her refusal to smile during judging last week, shame on you.
We're angry!! Can you tell??
David Ross is fine. Fourth place fine. Simone Biles is AT LEAST second place great.
Anyway, let's talk about the dances.
ABC
Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy: 36/40 + 40/40 = 76/80
Normani's first dance was great, but her second dance was incredible. We've been rooting for her to take the Mirror Ball for weeks now and since Simone has been CRUELLY ELIMINATED, Normani is now our ultimate pick for the champion.
ABC
David Ross and Lindsay Arnold: 34/40 + 36/40 = 70/80
Congratulations on your great baseball and your fine dancing, sir. We're sorry we don't think you should still be on this show.
ABC
Simone Biles and Sasha Farber Zoey/Sophia and Steve/Sasha Fierce: 40/40 + 40/40 = 80/80
Simone had finally, finally figured it out. Her dancing was already sublime, but now she had the emotion and character to go along with it. Too late for America, we guess.
Accidental Kisses on Dancing with the Stars? Simone Biles & Normani Kordei Play the Cutest Game of Never Have I Ever
ABC
Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater: 38/40 + 39/40 = 77/80
Rashad should have been an excellent third place finisher next to Simone, but now he had better take second. He's been good this whole season, if not on the level of Normani or Simone, and tonight he was magnificent.
Dancing with the Stars' two-part season finale airs next Monday at 8 p.m. and Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.