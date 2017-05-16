PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
What does one wear to a British wedding? More importantly, one does one wear to high-society nuptials with royals in attendance? Pippa Middleton and James Mathews' fete is only mere days away, after all.
There is certain etiquette when it comes to dressing for such a traditional affair; however, let's keep in mind that Kate Middleton's younger sister is not a royal, and her wedding doesn't have to abide by societal style standards—she can make her own dress code if she pleases. But even though it'll be a less public celebration that the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding to Prince William, there will be some unofficial dos and don'ts.
So, again, what does one wear to an almost-royal wedding? For style inspiration, one must only look to the outfits Pippa has worn to other high-profile, British nuptials. Going through her wedding wardrobe gives us a style guide of what you should do…instead of the not-so-stellar things we've seen other socialites wear. Keep scrolling for the dos and don'ts of British wedding attire, according to Pippa Middleton.
It's a classic etiquette rule that spans multiple cultures. You don't want to wear white to upstage the bride, and you don't want to wear black to mourn such a happy occasion. Lady Sarah Chatto didn't get the memo at Zara Phillips' wedding.
Want to be a rule-breaker? Wear an off-white color, like this almost-gray coat dress that Pippa wore to a wedding in February. Mix in black accessories and you're neither stealing the show nor mourning a loss.
If you're at a fancy, British wedding, you're almost always expected to wear a fashionable, sometimes over-the-top hat. Don't let the hat overcome your look though. Katherine Kelly looks perfectly put together at Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall's wedding, but the hat is a little extra.
When in doubt, a manageable fascinator (like this one Pippa wore to a wedding in 2011) is all you need—and you'll actually be able to see what's going on.
While we applaud Kirsty Gallacher for her bold choice, the multi-color print is a bit distracting and looks kind of like confetti on a dress.
While Pippa's peplum silhouette is very on-trend for English nuptials, her splatter print dress is rather edgy, modern and wonderfully unexpected.
It's a very common trend among high society to wear head to toe of just one color. While the Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden looks lovely, the constant hue washes her out.
Like we said, the monochrome thing is very popular at British weddings. However, Pippa likes to mix things up with different textures in like colors, as seen here at the wedding of James Meade and Lady Laura Marsham. There's lace, a little bit of velvet on the shoes and satin side cut-outs.
Listen: There's an apparent hierarchy across the pond. When Queen Elizabeth wears a pastel yellow, you bet Camilia, Duchess of Cornwall is going to wear a more muted pastel. Typically, high-society stylists will ask brands or designers if similar looks were bought from others for the same event.
When it's your wedding, do whatever the heck you want. Wear a Beyoncé-worthy satin coat to shine a little brighter than Kate Middleton if you have to!
We say embrace your sexy, but at traditional British nuptials, dressing conservatively is typically the default, which means hemlines are usually never higher than a few inches above the knee and low necklines are almost never seen.
If you got it, flaunt it. Find a silhouette that's both appropriate for the occasion but will get people noticing, like how Pippa caught everyone's attention at Kate's wedding with a super-toned backside.
We may not be attending Pippa's nuptials, but at least we'll have an unofficial fashion guide come the next big British soiree...should there be an opportunity for wedding crashing, of course.
What other dos and don'ts did we miss?