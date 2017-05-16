What does one wear to a British wedding? More importantly, one does one wear to high-society nuptials with royals in attendance? Pippa Middleton and James Mathews' fete is only mere days away, after all.

There is certain etiquette when it comes to dressing for such a traditional affair; however, let's keep in mind that Kate Middleton's younger sister is not a royal, and her wedding doesn't have to abide by societal style standards—she can make her own dress code if she pleases. But even though it'll be a less public celebration that the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding to Prince William, there will be some unofficial dos and don'ts.