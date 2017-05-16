Are you ready for bikini season?

Super cute bathing suit? Check. Epic sunglasses? Check. Sunscreen? Check. Pool party invites? Check. Looks like you're good to go, except for one thing: your summer glow. There's a reason people love making those spray-tan appointments. They make your physique appear more toned while evening out those skin imperfections—like concealer, except for your body.

Getting a Kourtney Kardashian-level glow depends on more than which salon you attend and the shade you choose. What you do before your appointment makes all the difference.