Lifeguards may come and go, but the Baywatch cast is forever.

With less than two weeks to go until Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron heat up the big screen, a few original cast members are celebrating the hot new movie.

During this weekend's premiere in Miami Beach, E! News was able to catch up with two of America's most beloved lifeguards. Yes, we're talking about Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff.

While the TV series may have ended in 2001, the pair has been able to keep in touch and still have nothing but good things to say about each other.

"I see Pamela a lot at a lot of different functions and we have nothing but mutual respect for each other," David shared with E! News. "She was awesome. She was awesome to work with especially when the water is cold. She was one of the first ones to go in there."