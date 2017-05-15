The Bachelor's Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell may have ended, but diamonds are forever.
The news that the couple was splitting may have shocked Bachelor nation and fans near and far, but the question that most presents itself after an engagement ends is: who gets the ring?
The two got engaged on television in front of millions back in 2016 and then let cameras follow their love story on Freeform's show Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? Well, we now know that didn't exactly go as planned.
At the time of the romantic proposal, however, Higgins got down on bended knee and asked the blonde beauty to marry him with a stunning 4.25-carat, platinum square-cut and halo-style diamond Neil Lane engagement ring.
The ring was said to be worth an estimated $95,000 and was reportedly one of the biggest Bachelor blings to date.
Back in November of last year, the two announced that they had called off their wedding but that they were actively working on their relationship.
So, what exactly goes down when Bachelor couples announce their split? Well, a source tells E! News that there's generally a window given in which the ring needs to be returned to the producers on the show.
From there, the ring is delivered to the jewelry designer himself.
Earlier today, the exes released the following joint statement to People to announce their breakup:
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways. We feel fortunate for all the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time."