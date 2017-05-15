The Bachelor's Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell may have ended, but diamonds are forever.

The news that the couple was splitting may have shocked Bachelor nation and fans near and far, but the question that most presents itself after an engagement ends is: who gets the ring?

The two got engaged on television in front of millions back in 2016 and then let cameras follow their love story on Freeform's show Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? Well, we now know that didn't exactly go as planned.