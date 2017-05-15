Bettmann/Getty Images; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
How's this for some bone-chilling casting news?
Zac Efron has been cast as infamous serial killer Ted Bundy in an upcoming psychological thriller, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The film is titled Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and will be told from the perspective of Bundy's longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer.
True crime fanatics will remember Kloepfer as the one who turned Bundy into authorities, though she continued to date him despite her growing suspicion that Bundy was involved in the disappearances of multiple young women in the 1970s.
Bundy was described as attractive and charming, characteristics that factored into him committing at least 30 confessed homicides across seven states up until his capture in 1978. (The actual victim total remains unknown.)
While awaiting trial on murder charges in 1975, the Vermont native escaped from prison twice. During this time, Bundy committed additional assaults, which included three murders. He ultimately received three death sentences, and was executed 1989.
Producer Nicolas Chartier described Efron as the "perfect" actor to take on the role, telling Deadline, "He can play both the depth and the charm that this guy had in equal measures, and which allowed him to manipulate these women in such a terrifying way."
