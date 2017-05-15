How's this for some bone-chilling casting news?

Zac Efron has been cast as infamous serial killer Ted Bundy in an upcoming psychological thriller, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is titled Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and will be told from the perspective of Bundy's longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer.

True crime fanatics will remember Kloepfer as the one who turned Bundy into authorities, though she continued to date him despite her growing suspicion that Bundy was involved in the disappearances of multiple young women in the 1970s.