Liam Payne knows his son's name is unique, and that's exactly why he loves it.

The One Direction singer-turned-solo artist explained the origin of son Bear Payne's name during a Total Access radio interview, which he said was decided upon by mom Cheryl Cole.

"It was an internal battle," Liam reflected. "I wanted a more traditional name and she wanted a name that was more unusual. "The reason she chose Bear was because Bear is a name that when you leave a room, you won't forget."

"And I like that," the U.K. native decided eventually.