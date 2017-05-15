Liam Payne knows his son's name is unique, and that's exactly why he loves it.
The One Direction singer-turned-solo artist explained the origin of son Bear Payne's name during a Total Access radio interview, which he said was decided upon by mom Cheryl Cole.
"It was an internal battle," Liam reflected. "I wanted a more traditional name and she wanted a name that was more unusual. "The reason she chose Bear was because Bear is a name that when you leave a room, you won't forget."
"And I like that," the U.K. native decided eventually.
FRIDAY 7PM: @LiamPayne chats about #StripThatDown on @TotalAccessShow. He also explains how he wanted a more 'traditional' baby name... pic.twitter.com/HpI1aUEcTz— Elliot Holman (@ElliotHolman) May 15, 2017
Cheryl and Liam welcomed their first child together in mid-March, ultimately confirming the little guy's name after celeb adventurer Bear Grylls shared a congratulatory message to the new parents.
"You know what? Now he is Bear," Liam, 23, added. "When I look at him, he's just Bear. At first I wasn't really having it. I was like, ‘I'm not really sure. I don't really understand.' Now I look at him and he's Bear. You become your name as you get older anyway."
And as Payne continues to adjust to fatherhood (and his son's name), he's also gearing up to make a big splash in the music world. Fans can expect a solo single from the artist to drop May 19 called "Strip That Down," and over the weekend he reunited with bandmate Niall Horan in Los Angeles.
We're happy to be the bearer of this great news: Liam is about to experience his biggest year yet!