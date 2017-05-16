Tracy Morgan's first stand-up special on Netflix may mark the legendary comedian's return to the form since the devastating 2014 car collision that left another comedian dead and the 30 Rock alum in critical condition, but don't tune in expecting a raw therapy session.
"People ask me that all the time about therapy. I've never used comedy as therapy. If I need therapy, I just get in my car and go back to my old neighborhood," Morgan admitted to E! News while promoting Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive. "It reminds me of where I come from and where I could end up at if I don't check myself before I wreck myself. So I do comedy because I love to do it. That's it. It's not about me."
Acknowledging the outrage culture that's cropped up since his time away from the stage, Morgan told us there wasn't a single joke in the special, filmed at the landmark Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey that he felt the urge to get ahead of and pre-emptively apologize for. "No. That'll never happen again. I'm just doing comedy and everybody in that room knows there isn't any malice in my heart," he asserted. "You take out your rage on somebody else."
