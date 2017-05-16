Tracy Morgan's first stand-up special on Netflix may mark the legendary comedian's return to the form since the devastating 2014 car collision that left another comedian dead and the 30 Rock alum in critical condition, but don't tune in expecting a raw therapy session.

"People ask me that all the time about therapy. I've never used comedy as therapy. If I need therapy, I just get in my car and go back to my old neighborhood," Morgan admitted to E! News while promoting Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive. "It reminds me of where I come from and where I could end up at if I don't check myself before I wreck myself. So I do comedy because I love to do it. That's it. It's not about me."