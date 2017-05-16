Lorde Addresses Her Two-Year Disappearance From the Spotlight After Being Dubbed Music's Next ''It'' Girl
They always say there's a first for everything. Why not do it at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards?
As the excitement continues to grow for the annual award show, E! News has discovered an exciting trend for this year's telecast.
For so many of our favorite artists, they are going to experience a big first Sunday night in Las Vegas.
Less than two weeks after debuting her new single "Malibu," Miley Cyrus will travel to the T-Mobile Arena to perform the hit song for the very first time on TV.
"We are thrilled to have her debut 'Malibu' at the ‘2017 Billboard Music Awards' and look forward to a raw and honest performance that will likely surprise many," executive producer Mark Bracco said in a statement.
Speaking of performances, John Legend and Florida Georgia Line will perform for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards together. Details remain tight-lip as to what this unexpected collaboration will bring.
While Ludacris is returning to host for the fourth year, former High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens will have her first experience co-hosting the live telecast airing on ABC.
"I'm so unbelievably excited to host the @BBMAs this year with @Ludacris!" she shared on Instagram after the news was made official. "You do not want to miss this amazing lineup of performers."
Before the show even begins, red carpet viewers will get to see globally demanded Korean pop troupe BTS make their stateside red carpet debut.
And while the hosts, performances and unpredictable fashion is enough to get any pop culture fan to tune in, we can't help but celebrate all of the talented nominees.
Lukas Graham and Desiigner received their first BBMAs nominations in the competitive Top New Artist category. Zayn Malik also earned his first nod as a solo artist in the popular group.
So who's going to win? Who's going to surprise us all? You just have to watch when the BBMAs air Sunday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Watch E!'s Live From The Red Carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 22 and tune into ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT for the Billboard Music Awards.