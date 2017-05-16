They always say there's a first for everything. Why not do it at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards?

As the excitement continues to grow for the annual award show, E! News has discovered an exciting trend for this year's telecast.

For so many of our favorite artists, they are going to experience a big first Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Less than two weeks after debuting her new single "Malibu," Miley Cyrus will travel to the T-Mobile Arena to perform the hit song for the very first time on TV.

"We are thrilled to have her debut 'Malibu' at the ‘2017 Billboard Music Awards' and look forward to a raw and honest performance that will likely surprise many," executive producer Mark Bracco said in a statement.