If you've never been to Paris Hilton's extravagant home, chock full of pillows, cut outs and paintings all featuring the reality star's image, then you haven't lived...and after a fun-filled visit to the house that hotels built, it's clear that pop star Katy Perry has finally lived.

Hitting up the Beverly Hills mansion with some "It" gals, the "Roar" singer, who just announced her Witness album, hung out at the socialite's mansion with Sofia Richie, Bella Thorne, Chiara Ferragni and her bestie Iggy Azalea for a girl's night in. And why not? When you've got a nightclub in your house (which Hilton does have) every night can be like a night on the town with the right crew.