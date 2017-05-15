Katy Perry and Iggy Azalea Have a Girls' Night In at Paris Hilton's Extravagant Home

If you've never been to Paris Hilton's extravagant home, chock full of pillows, cut outs and paintings all featuring the reality star's image, then you haven't lived...and after a fun-filled visit to the house that hotels built, it's clear that pop star Katy Perry has finally lived.

Hitting up the Beverly Hills mansion with some "It" gals, the "Roar" singer, who just announced her Witness album, hung out at the socialite's mansion with Sofia Richie, Bella ThorneChiara Ferragni and her bestie Iggy Azalea for a girl's night in. And why not? When you've got a nightclub in your house (which Hilton does have) every night can be like a night on the town with the right crew.

Waking up to this today made my day?? Love you @KatyPerry! You are such a beautiful magical #Queen! ??????

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Yesterday, Hilton posted an Instagram video from the night before of Perry, rocking a fringe Missoni frock, while she's feelin' herself (literally) on the heiress' portrait (which is made up of small images of her). Along with video, Hilton wrote: "Waking up to this today made my day. Love you @KatyPerry! You are such a beautiful magical #Queen!"

But that's not the only fun had in the mansion—the 36-year-old self-proclaimed selfie queen also posted the video chronicling the gals' night with the caption, "Last night was #LitAF ! Had the best time with my beautiful girls @TheNewClassic @SofiaRichie @KatyPerry @BellaThorne @ChiaraFerragni #GirlPower."

Here's what went down on Saturday night: Hilton posed with Azalea. Hilton attempted to sing a ditty with Richie. Perry posed with the Paris Hilton cut out, which the socialite got in on. The host with the most took the gals her dog house (a literal one), which she refers to as her "Land o Happiness." The former Simple Life star gave Thorne a tour of her closet, posed for the camera and said, "I'm in my shoe closet with my little Bella." And then we assume everyone had the best night of their lives.

We know that Perry's all about "Last Friday Night," but maybe Saturday is the new Friday when you're hanging with Paris Hilton?

