It's been a whirlwind of a week for both the fans and the stars of Timeless.
The time travel drama was first canceled by NBC last Wednesday, but after waking up to outrage all over the internet on Thursday (partly because season one ended on a cliffhanger), the powers that be at NBC changed their minds. The show got a season two pick up for 10 episodes on Saturday morning, and even the stars couldn't believe it.
"I was in shock," star Matt Lanter told E! News at NBC's Upfront event on Monday. "I don't remember this ever happening. I've been working for 11 or 12 years, and I don't think this has happened when I've been around. From what I understand, it's really really rare to be canceled and un-canceled on the same network."
"It was like, you know how you guys were canceled? You're not that anymore," star Malcolm Barrett said. "So I'm going to assume we have a show. If not, I'm just going to time travel at home. Just me and Matt and [Abigail Spencer], we'll get together and just do our own stories."
Both Lanter and Barrett (along with NBC and creators Eric Kripke and Shawn Ryan) credit the fans with getting the show saved.
"Since the show started, there's been a fanbase that I've never seen before," Barrett said. "It's incredible because the sci-fi fanbase is relentless, you know, on top of the fact that the network—you know how there's buyer's remorse? I think they had seller's remorse."
As for what season two holds when it returns sometime in 2018, Barrett and Lanter don't yet know, but Barrett does know one thing:
"There's gonna be a lot of time travel. I'm not going to lie to you."
Timeless will return to NBC in 2018.