"It was like, you know how you guys were canceled? You're not that anymore," star Malcolm Barrett said. "So I'm going to assume we have a show. If not, I'm just going to time travel at home. Just me and Matt and [Abigail Spencer], we'll get together and just do our own stories."

Both Lanter and Barrett (along with NBC and creators Eric Kripke and Shawn Ryan) credit the fans with getting the show saved.

"Since the show started, there's been a fanbase that I've never seen before," Barrett said. "It's incredible because the sci-fi fanbase is relentless, you know, on top of the fact that the network—you know how there's buyer's remorse? I think they had seller's remorse."

As for what season two holds when it returns sometime in 2018, Barrett and Lanter don't yet know, but Barrett does know one thing:

"There's gonna be a lot of time travel. I'm not going to lie to you."

For more, hit play on the video above!