Second Wives Club co-stars Shiva Safai and Katie Cazorla couldn't be more different.
But as the business owner hilariously explains in this scene from Thursday's all-new episode, their dissimilarities have made their friendship that much stronger.
"Shiva and I do get along. I think it's because I'm so opposite of her," Katie says. "Shiva is so classy and poised. She has some $500 bikini that she has a caftan to go with and heels and appropriate jewelry and a hairdo."
On the other hand, while Shiva lounges on the side, Katie enjoys doing flips into the pool in her bikini.
"Meanwhile, I'm like three Long Island Iced Teas in," she jokes, adding "Wanna see me do a naked cartwheel?"
LOL!
