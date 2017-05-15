Home sweet home!
Brie Bella's first Mother's Day was extra special because she was finally able to bring baby girl Birdie Joe Danielson home from the hospital!
"It's been quite a journey, but the hospital experience actually was amazing," Brie told her Bella Army in a YouTube video update from her house in Phoenix. "The nurses taught us so much. They were so helpful and it was great. But nothing feels better than being home."
E! News confirmed the Total Divas star and husband Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) welcomed their first child just before midnight on May 9. Birdie weighed in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 21 inches long.
"I came home to these pretty flowers. Bryan picked me these, how beautiful, for Mother's Day," she continued. "I just want to say happy Mother's Day to all you moms out there. I don't think people know exactly what women go through in labor and bringing these beautiful babies into the world and how much they just capture your hearts."
Brie also added, "Wow, Mother's day is actually a really special day, so happy Mother's Day to you all and I'm so blessed that I actually get to be a part of this holiday and that I can join, officially, the moms club. I have to say it's the best darn club you can be a part of."
Brie also echoed that sentiment in a heartfelt Instagram post featuring Birdie just days after her daughter's birth.
"After experiencing 21 hours of labor, I give all the mamas out there a Hip Hip Horray!! The world couldn't go round without moms," she wrote. "Make sure to tell your mom today how much you love her because the moment she had you she gave you her heart. ❤ so honored I get to celebrate this holiday as a mom, it's been a dream of mine. Love you Birdie!!"
Now that Birdie is officially home, Brie is excited to finally introduce her to two more family members—their Frenchie fur babies, Josie and Winston!
"Birdie's sleeping but we just got these guys, just came home, so once she's up they get to meet their new little sister," Brie explained in the video. "I've missed them. I'm so excited to see them and I'm so excited to get all in my groove and get everything ready. I will keep you up to date how motherhood goes for me."
Stay tuned for more mama updates, Bella Army!
Total Bellas season 2 premieres in 2017, only on E!