Home sweet home!

Brie Bella's first Mother's Day was extra special because she was finally able to bring baby girl Birdie Joe Danielson home from the hospital!

"It's been quite a journey, but the hospital experience actually was amazing," Brie told her Bella Army in a YouTube video update from her house in Phoenix. "The nurses taught us so much. They were so helpful and it was great. But nothing feels better than being home."

E! News confirmed the Total Divas star and husband Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) welcomed their first child just before midnight on May 9. Birdie weighed in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 21 inches long.