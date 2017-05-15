Let the romance rumors begin!

As the temperatures warmed up in Southern California this past weekend, E! News has exclusively learned that David Foster and Katharine McPhee met up at Nobu in Malibu Friday evening for a dinner date.

According to a source, the pair arrived around 8:30 p.m. and was seated at a private, sea-front table in a corner.

"David and Katharine were very intimate during their dinner," our insider shared. "David was seen grabbing Katharine's face and kissing her cheek several times. Katharine was doing the same to David's face and they were acting as if they were a couple."

The famous duo shared two bottles of red wine and ordered an array of various sushi dishes before leaving the restaurant together in an Uber less than two hours later.