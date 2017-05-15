Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Let the romance rumors begin!
As the temperatures warmed up in Southern California this past weekend, E! News has exclusively learned that David Foster and Katharine McPhee met up at Nobu in Malibu Friday evening for a dinner date.
According to a source, the pair arrived around 8:30 p.m. and was seated at a private, sea-front table in a corner.
"David and Katharine were very intimate during their dinner," our insider shared. "David was seen grabbing Katharine's face and kissing her cheek several times. Katharine was doing the same to David's face and they were acting as if they were a couple."
The famous duo shared two bottles of red wine and ordered an array of various sushi dishes before leaving the restaurant together in an Uber less than two hours later.
"By the end of the date, Katharine sat on David's side of the table and cuddled him with a blanket," our source added.
This isn't the first time David has faced romance rumors following his divorce from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid.
At the end of 2016, the record producer received headlines after stepping out with supermodel Christie Brinkley. In fact, the pair was spotted leaving The Stinking Rose restaurant in Beverly Hills last week.
A rep for the supermodel, however, would tell People they are just friends.
In a recent interview, David opened up about how he was doing following the end of his most recent marriage.
"This is the first time in my adult life that I've been single," he shared with Vanity Fair back in January. "It's a very powerful feeling, but I'm not used to it."
He added, "Someone said to me recently that you need to be very careful about the person you pick to spend the rest of your life with. It's kind of weird that I'm hearing that now and thinking, ‘Oh, right.'"