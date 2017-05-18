How to Win the Billboard Music Awards: We Investigate

We are just a few days away from the 2017 Billboard Music Awards during which musicians like Drake, The Chainsmokers, Adele, Beyoncé and more will go head-to-head to compete over some of music's biggest honors.

But with that being said, there's one particular question that begs an answer when it comes to the big night: What exactly does it take to win at the Billboard Music Awards?

Stars like Taylor Swift , Adele, Rihanna and Justin Bieber are just a few of the names to have brought home the most Billboard wins over the years, and upon doing a bit of investigating, we think we've figured out why and how they've found such success...